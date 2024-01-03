Steam users still aren't giving up on Red Dead Redemption 2

HQ

The 2023 Steam Awards have been presented, with this being a community-driven selection of awards, where Steam users could vote for their favourite games across a broad array of categories. While many of the categories looked to celebrate befitting games, some of the categories also showed that fans aren't ready to give up on certain games, even if the developers behind them have moved on to greener pastures.

Because Red Dead Redemption 2, a title that Rockstar seemingly decided to move on from years ago, has been awarded by the Steam community as the winner of the Labor of Love Award for 2023. It's a bizarre situation as the game has essentially received no significant support in a long while from Rockstar, and yet it has won an award that came with the description, "this game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years."

As for the rest of the winners, the full list of Steam Awards 2023 victors can be seen below.