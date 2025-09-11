Steam users slam Borderlands 4 for dreadful optimization

HQ

Borderlands 4 has finally launched, one of the year's most hotly anticipated games. Yet despite overwhelmingly positive reviews, the mood among Steam players is far grimmer, with many venting about dreadful optimization and reporting bugs and crashes. One player writes: "Turned it down to Low graphics presets and couldn't hit 60 FPS, even with FSR upscaling on my RX 6900 XT." Another, running an RTX 3080 Ti, reports 30 fps on medium-high settings at 1440p and says it "looks worse than BL3."

Gearbox has yet to comment on the situation officially, and there's no note of additional hotfixes on Steam. The issues will hopefully be addressed in the coming days, but as of now Borderlands 4 appears to be a demanding headache on PC—even for high-end rigs.

