Steam users have a combined value of $19 billion worth of unplayed games in their libraries

It's no news that it's hard to keep up with all the games that are released, and most of us are constantly having to prioritise the good stuff when work and life are constantly getting in the way.

However, that doesn't stop many of us from stocking up on cheap games on Steam at every opportunity, especially during one of the annual summer or winter holidays, the former of which starts today.

Never before have we had so many cheap games at our disposal, and this is reflected in the user library on Steam, where never-launched titles amount to a combined value of $19 billion (thanks, PCGamesN), spread across Steam's 34 million users worldwide. It's crazy.

Do you have many unplayed games in your Steam library?