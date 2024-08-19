Steam user spent half a million to be the one with the highest account level

HQ

What would you do if you had way too much money lying around? User stasik thought it was time to be the highest level user on Steam. The amount for this? Half a million dollars, according to SteamDB. My personal account level of 14 pales somewhat in comparison to stasik who has now reached level 5,960. The money is supposed to have been spent on expensive stuff from Counter-Strike with several AWP Dragon Lore skins in their inventory. A single one is said to go for between $11,000 to $15,000. Money well spent? That's what stasik thinks, and they have now knocked St4ck off the throne.