Steam to no longer support Windows 7 and 8 in 2024

HQ

Steam has recently announced that it will no longer support computers running on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as of January 1, 2024. This means that you won't be able to access the Steam Store, your games, or the client as a whole from that date.

To remedy this, Valve's announcement only recommends users install a newer version of Windows. It explains that the decision to ditch Windows 7 and 8 comes down to Google Chrome. The announcement reads:

"The newest features in Steam rely on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer functions on older versions of Windows. In addition, future versions of Steam will require Windows feature and security updates only present in Windows 10 and above."

This is going to be a heavy blow to people who have held onto the earlier versions of Windows out of fondness for the old OS. It's unlikely to affect the majority of Windows users, but for those that this will be a problem for, it doesn't give you many options.

What do you think of this?