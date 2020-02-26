Steam to get filter options for price and "already owned" games

Steam has been updated with a number of new search- and filter options, letting users opt-out of seeing VR games, games you already own, as well as setting a maximum price that you are willing to pay.

This is a part of an ongoing effort Steam has described in its Blog where the target is to make sure that the games presented are relevant, meaning that you can now exclude specific tags, in case you aren't keen on farming simulator or games that include cats.

Valve also proudly presents the auto-scroll feature, making clicking the "next" button a thing of the past. This can also be disabled if you are the type that still uses Winamp, and likes clicking "next".

Steam has been at war with itself for a long time, as there are simply too many games to meaningfully browse through, and this new search filters should make sorting titles and genres easier, and encourage the users to explore the wide selection.