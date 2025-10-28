Steam throws on another big sale with Steam Scream Fest IV

HQ

The Steam Autumn Sale has been and gone, but now another event has come to pluck the remaining funds from your wallet. Steam Scream Fest is back with its fourth iteration, giving us discounts primarily focused on horror games.

That isn't to say this event is exclusively based on horror. Hollow Knight finds itself at the top of the popular titles list, for example, and some horror hits such as Resident Evil: Village aren't even on sale.

However, if you look through the games on the Steam Scream Fest IV, you'll likely find plenty of games to keep you up at night as we count down the final days until Halloween. Sons of the Forest, Dying Light and its sequel, Cronos: The New Dawn, The Quarry, The Walking Dead, and more line up Steam's store pages with pretty sizeable discounts.

Steam Scream Fest IV is available right now, and runs until the 3rd of November at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET.