Steam takes harsher stance against NSFW games, with "certain kinds" of adult content wiped from its store

Steam has added a new rule which does not allow games that violate rules and standards set by payment processors, card networks, and internet service providers, with particular reference to "certain kinds of adult only content."

As per SteamDB, this has already led to the removal of some NSFW games from Steam's storefronts. Games like Incest Tales: Webcam Daughter aren't exactly a loss to the world, but there are worries that this could move from the most extreme adult games on the platform to anything that contains a whiff of sex or taboo topics.

This new rule has been done to appease card networks primarily, it seems, with SteamDB pointing out that it's possible PayPal took issue with the type of content available on Steam's platform as users in certain regions hadn't been able to use it for days prior to this ruling. Valve is likely always going to side with payment service providers in cases like these, as few companies like Visa and MasterCard are comfortable with the idea of their service being used to pay for extreme adult content. Also, there's simply not enough people who are going to create an outcry for NSFW games, especially the ones featuring taboo topics like incest.