Steam Summer Sale's dates have reportedly been leaked

Steam is known for its big sales, and of course, we are getting to experience the legendary Steam Summer Sale once again in the near future. But when will this happen? It seems that the dates have now been leaked.

Pavel Djundik works at Steam Database, and according to his Chinese sources, Steam Summer Sale takes place from June 25 to July 9, so full two weeks of cheap PC games.

"Chinese sources are saying the Steam summer sale starts on 25th of June. Generally trustworthy, but not fully confirmed."

Later he posted another tweet saying, that the dates are now confirmed.

Confirmed now, Jun 25 to Jul 9

What PC games are you hoping to see on sale this summer? Leave your comments below.