Steam sets new record with ten million active players

Valve's digital platform continues to grow in size.

Gabe Newell's digital distribution platform broke new records the other day when Steam reached ten million simultaneous users for the first time on January 7. A significant milestone for the platform, to say the least, and one that is mainly attributed to the fact that Steam has a record number of quality free-to-play titles to offer its users at the time of writing - some of them being Call of Duty: Warzone 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - but also the recent viral hit Goose Goose Duck.

According to statistics from SteamDB, the exact record was 10,016,559 users, a figure that is also expected to increase in the coming period based on past growth patterns on the platform.

Do you think Steam is the best digital platform on PC or do you prefer one of its competitors?

