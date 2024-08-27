Steam sets new record with 37 million concurrent users

Dansk
The fact that Steam is the preferred platform among PC gamers hardly comes as a shock, and despite competition from Epic, GOG and many others, Gabe's kingdom continues to grow.
Recently, a new record was set in the number of concurrent users, with 37 million people logged on to the platform at the same time. Impressive figures and significantly more than the nearest competitor Epic, whose record is (almost) 13 million concurrent users.
Which launcher do you use most on PC, Steam, Epic, GOG or any other?