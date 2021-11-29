Steam sets new concurrent player record of 27+ million

HQ

During the fall, we got several spectacular releases on Steam like Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite multiplayer. Combined with the fall sale, this has led to more people than ever before playing games on Valve's platforms, which reached a new concurrent player record during the weekend.

No less than 27,384,959 players we're logged in at the same time, and the last record of 26.9 million concurrent players from April was thus beaten. We wouldn't rule out that the record might be beaten again later this year when the Xmas sale on Steam starts, combined with the Xmas holidays.

Thanks SteamDB