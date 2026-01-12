Steam sets another all-time concurrent user record, breaks 42 million players for first time

HQ

It wasn't too long ago that we reported that Steam had set another all-time concurrent user record, a feat that we noted would no doubt be bested soon as the platform looked ahead to overcoming the insane feat of topping 42 million active users at once. It has now done just that.

SteamDB's charts show that over the weekend, on Sunday, January 11 to be exact, Steam registered as many as 42,042,778 users at once, meaning for the first time in its long and storied history, the platform has overcome the 42 million marker.

This peak is no doubt just another step in the continued domination of Steam, which will likely deliver another all-time peak in the coming weeks, if recent trends are anything to go by.

For a point of reference about how impressive this feat is, it's worth remembering that there are around 84 million PS5s out in the wild, and due to geographical spread and player tendencies, you will likely only see a fraction of those consoles being used at once. Considering that PS5 is the best-selling current-gen console at the moment (Switch 2 will no doubt have something to say about that in given time), this just shows how big the PC gaming audience is. At least compared to consoles because mobile is a titan unlike anything else...