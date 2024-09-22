Steam sets a new record with 38.3 million concurrent users.

Dansk
It's hardly a surprise that Steam remains the preferred platform among PC gamers. Despite competition from Epic, GOG, and many others, Gabe's kingdom continues to grow.
Recently, Steam set a new record with 38.3 million concurrent users logged in at the same time. Impressive numbers, and significantly more than its closest competitor, Epic, whose record stands at (almost) 13 million concurrent users.