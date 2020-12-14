Steam sets a new record for total concurrent players

You're watching Advertisements

Last week we heard that Cyberpunk 2077 had recorded the most concurrent players for a singleplayer title on Steam, and now it has been revealed another record has been broken for the platform. According to PC Gamer, Steam recently recorded 24.7 million concurrent players, which is the largest figure it has recorded to date. Up until just recently, the most concurrent players the platform had ever recorded was 22 million this March.

24.7 million players is a staggering figure, but it is unsurprising when examining the circumstances. Cyberpunk 2077 has just released and is, of course, one of the biggest game launches in recent memory. Also, with Covid-19 still being prevalent across the world, many are turning to gaming to connect with their friends and interact with them remotely. Perhaps it's only a matter of time until this record is broken once more.