Steam set a new player record with over 39 million concurrent users

It was only in September that we were able to report that Steam continues to grow with an almost avalanche-like momentum, having reached over 38 million concurrent users. Few thought it would stop growing - and just three months later, a new record has been set.

Thanks to SteamDB, we now know that there were a staggering 39,205,447 concurrent gamers logged in on Sunday evening. That's practically a doubling in just four years, and of course, it's only a matter of time before we get to report that over 40 million players were logged in at the same time. Maybe already this month when people are off for Christmas?

Did you play via Steam yourself on Sunday and contribute to this?