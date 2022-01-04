Steam rings in the New Year by setting a new concurrent player record

HQ

Steam is already off to a great start in 2022, as it has already surpassed and set the new record for the highest amount of concurrent players using the platform at a single instance. Noticed by SteamDB, Steam's all-time peak now clocks in at 27,942,036 users, of which at the current time of writing, 20,736,236 users are active right now, with 8,219,950 being in a game.

The number was reached on Sunday, January 2, with Monday, January 3 also passing the 27 million mark that has become the norm for the platform. It's not exactly a huge surprise that the record was broken and set during the tail-end of the holidays, as players would have still been away from work and spending more time at home with the ability to sink more time into playing games.

This record also comes shortly after Steam unveiled its Best of 2021 list, which details the games that headline a bunch of different categories, including Top Sellers, Most Played, Top New Releases, and more. Take a look at the leading games for this list here.