Steam reveals the games that make up its Best of 2021 list
Grand Theft Auto V and Apex Legends appear in pretty much every category.
HQ
Steam has released a Best of 2021 list that delves into and highlights the games that were most successful on the online store over the past 12 months. While not an actual ranking system, the list does show the titles that make up Steam's Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of VR, and Controller Friendly categories.
Each category is split into four individual ranks, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. As for how this system works that remains unclear, as Steam has yet to directly explain it, but regardless, here are the Platinum games for each category.
Top Sellers:
Grand Theft Auto V
Dead by Daylight
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Apex Legends
New World
Dota 2
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Rainbow Six: Siege
Destiny 2
Battlefield 2042
Valheim
Naraka: Bladepoint
New Releases:
Age of Empires IV
Forza Horizon 5
Battlefield 2042
Resident Evil Village
Outriders
Halo Infinite
Farming Simulator 22
Naraka: Bladepoint
Valheim
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Back 4 Blood
New World
Most Played:
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Grand Theft Auto V
New World
Halo Infinite
Rust
Dota 2
Apex Legends
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Cyberpunk 2077
Valheim
Early Access Grads:
Chernobylite
Breathedge
Subnautica: Below Zero
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Endzone: A World Apart
Solasta: Crown of the Magister
GTFO
Wildermyth
Skul: The Hero Slayer
Draw & Guess
Medieval Dynasty
Hell Let Loose
Best of VR:
Into the Radius
Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Superhot VR
Pavlov
Blade & Sorcery
Boneworks
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Half-Life: Alyx
Arizona Sunshine
VR Kanojo
Beat Saber
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Controller Friendly:
Grand Theft Auto V
FIFA 22
eFootball 2022
Halo Infinite
Tales of Arise
Forza Horizon 5
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
Apex Legends
Guilty Gear Strive
Monster Hunter World
Cyberpunk 207
FIFA 21
You can take a look at the full list of games and categories here.