Steam reveals the games that make up its Best of 2021 list

Steam has released a Best of 2021 list that delves into and highlights the games that were most successful on the online store over the past 12 months. While not an actual ranking system, the list does show the titles that make up Steam's Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of VR, and Controller Friendly categories.

Each category is split into four individual ranks, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. As for how this system works that remains unclear, as Steam has yet to directly explain it, but regardless, here are the Platinum games for each category.

Top Sellers:





Grand Theft Auto V



Dead by Daylight



PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



Apex Legends



New World



Dota 2



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Rainbow Six: Siege



Destiny 2



Battlefield 2042



Valheim



Naraka: Bladepoint



New Releases:





Age of Empires IV



Forza Horizon 5



Battlefield 2042



Resident Evil Village



Outriders



Halo Infinite



Farming Simulator 22



Naraka: Bladepoint



Valheim



Mass Effect Legendary Edition



Back 4 Blood



New World



Most Played:





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



Grand Theft Auto V



New World



Halo Infinite



Rust



Dota 2



Apex Legends



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Cyberpunk 2077



Valheim



Early Access Grads:





Chernobylite



Breathedge



Subnautica: Below Zero



Totally Accurate Battle Simulator



Endzone: A World Apart



Solasta: Crown of the Magister



GTFO



Wildermyth



Skul: The Hero Slayer



Draw & Guess



Medieval Dynasty



Hell Let Loose



Best of VR:





Into the Radius



Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades



Superhot VR



Pavlov



Blade & Sorcery



Boneworks



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR



Half-Life: Alyx



Arizona Sunshine



VR Kanojo



Beat Saber



The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners



Controller Friendly:





Grand Theft Auto V



FIFA 22



eFootball 2022



Halo Infinite



Tales of Arise



Forza Horizon 5



The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth



Apex Legends



Guilty Gear Strive



Monster Hunter World



Cyberpunk 207



FIFA 21



You can take a look at the full list of games and categories here.