Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Steam reveals the games that make up its Best of 2021 list

Grand Theft Auto V and Apex Legends appear in pretty much every category.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Steam has released a Best of 2021 list that delves into and highlights the games that were most successful on the online store over the past 12 months. While not an actual ranking system, the list does show the titles that make up Steam's Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of VR, and Controller Friendly categories.

Each category is split into four individual ranks, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. As for how this system works that remains unclear, as Steam has yet to directly explain it, but regardless, here are the Platinum games for each category.

Top Sellers:


  • Grand Theft Auto V

  • Dead by Daylight

  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

  • Apex Legends

  • New World

  • Dota 2

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Rainbow Six: Siege

  • Destiny 2

  • Battlefield 2042

  • Valheim

  • Naraka: Bladepoint

New Releases:


  • Age of Empires IV

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Battlefield 2042

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Outriders

  • Halo Infinite

  • Farming Simulator 22

  • Naraka: Bladepoint

  • Valheim

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

  • Back 4 Blood

  • New World

Most Played:


  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

  • Grand Theft Auto V

  • New World

  • Halo Infinite

  • Rust

  • Dota 2

  • Apex Legends

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Valheim

Early Access Grads:


  • Chernobylite

  • Breathedge

  • Subnautica: Below Zero

  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

  • Endzone: A World Apart

  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister

  • GTFO

  • Wildermyth

  • Skul: The Hero Slayer

  • Draw & Guess

  • Medieval Dynasty

  • Hell Let Loose

Best of VR:


  • Into the Radius

  • Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

  • Superhot VR

  • Pavlov

  • Blade & Sorcery

  • Boneworks

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

  • Half-Life: Alyx

  • Arizona Sunshine

  • VR Kanojo

  • Beat Saber

  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Controller Friendly:


  • Grand Theft Auto V

  • FIFA 22

  • eFootball 2022

  • Halo Infinite

  • Tales of Arise

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

  • Apex Legends

  • Guilty Gear Strive

  • Monster Hunter World

  • Cyberpunk 207

  • FIFA 21

You can take a look at the full list of games and categories here.

Steam reveals the games that make up its Best of 2021 list


Loading next content