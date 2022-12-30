Steam reveals the best selling and most played games of 2022

HQ

2022 is pretty much almost over and we really shouldn't expect anything more gaming related to happen this year. Steam thinks this is the perfect time to reveal what we have been buying, playing and a whole lot more on a dedicated Steam page.

Head over to see which titles (besides expected ones like Elden Ring, Monster Hunter Rise and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II) that became platinum sellers and check out if your personal favorites was amongst the ones Steam players spent most time with. There are even charts for Steam Deck users and VR.