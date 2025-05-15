Steam reveals no systems were breached during recent leak reports

HQ

Following quite serious reports that Steam users ought to change their passwords to avoid their data being stolen thanks to a leak, it appears that things aren't quite as dire as we first thought. Steam has since confirmed that none of its systems were in fact breached.

This comes from Steam itself, which posted on its community page that while it's still digging into the source of the leak - which saw old text messages including one-time codes sent to phone numbers - it appears that the leaked data couldn't be linked back to Steam accounts. This means password, payment, and personal information was not leaked out.

So, if you've changed your password after hearing of the breach of 89 million users' data online, there's no harm. It never hurts to change a password, after all, but it seems if you didn't do that, you're still fine.

Steam recommends you treat any account security messages that you didn't specifically request as suspicious, and that you check your account security regularly.