Steam reveals most-played games of 2023

As the year winds down, Steam has given us a look at the most-played games of 2023, as well as some other interesting statistics for those who want to see which titles truly dominated the year when it comes to the PC market.

Regarding its most-played category, Steam's Best of 2023 was divided into four different categories. Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Platinum games had over 300,000 peak concurrent players, Gold boasted 150,000, Silver had 80,000, and Bronze had 40,000. In the Platinum category, we see regular Valve staples in Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, but of course Starfield, Baldur's Gate III, and more fill out that category.

A surprising entrant in the Platinum list is Goose Goose Duck, a team-based game that's two years old, and yet shot up to over 700,000 peak concurrent players this year.

When we look at top sellers, we see some crossovers with the most played, but some titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Hogwarts Legacy managed to sell a lot of copies without breaking into the top concurrent players mark.

Check out all the official stats from Steam here.