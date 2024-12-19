Steam Replay is back for 2024, check out your year in PC gaming

HQ

Following the trend of Spotify's Wrapped, a lot of digital services are now letting you look back at the end of the year to see what you spent your time doing in this trip around the sun. Steam is no different, and this year's Steam Replay is out now for you to check out.

You can find your Steam Replay by clicking the banner on the store front page, or by hovering over your username at the top and heading down to the Year in Review section. There, you'll be introduced to a brief summary of how your year went. How many achievements you got, how many sessions you played, how many games you played, and more.

You can also see how you did compared to the year before, which is a nice touch. Knowing I didn't spend 20 straight days playing something on Steam this year was quite a nice indicator for the development of my mental health. That aside, you can also see how many games took up your time per month, with stats showing how much of your overall playtime was spent in each month, too.

Perhaps most interesting of all was the section dedicated to showing how many new, recent, and classic games people play. Only 15% of playtime spent by all users was on new games, with classic titles accounting for 37%, and recent titles accounting for 47% overall. It just goes to show how many people wait now for a discount before hopping into a new release.