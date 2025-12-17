Steam Replay 2025 is here

HQ

As we wrap our listening and viewing history with our favourite entertainment apps, so too can we look back on a year when it comes to our time spent gaming with Steam Replay. PlayStation has already given us a look at how many hours we've spent on our couches, and now Steam looks to show us just how much better we are than the median user.

Seriously, Steam users, you guys need to play more games. The median user for Steam played 4 games this year and unlocked 11 achievements. What this shows, we suppose, is people really like playing the games they have and rarely take the plunge on something new. This is further proven by the fact that only 14% of playtime was spent on games released this year.

Elsewhere on your own Steam Replay page you can see how you spent each month, which games you spent the most amount of time on, and where you scored your top achievements. Check it out and be sure to let us know how you got on in your Steam Replay this year.