Steam Replay 2022 is Here

Take a look at how you spent your gaming year.

For the first time, Valve's digital marketplace Steam is giving its users a look at how they've spent their year. Steam's brand-new Year in Review feature gives a summary of how many games you played, how much time you spent on each of those games, and how many days you played Steam games in a row.

The Steam Replay can be accessed from the storefront on the app or on the website by navigating to the New & Noteworthy section. From there, you can spend as much time as you'd like analysing your statistics compared to Steam's averages.

Previously, Xbox launched a similar feature, allowing its users to see which games they'd played the most in 2022. For those who like seeing how they spent a year, these round-ups are going to be fun to dig through. If you're not one of those people though, there's still the Steam Winter sale going on, which might be worth a look.

