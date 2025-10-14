Steam reaches new hights with 41 million concurrent players

HQ

Gamers continue to flock to the PC in droves, and nowhere is that more evident than in Steam's latest and incredibly impressive numbers. The new record - a staggering 41.6 million concurrent players all online at the same time. More than twice the number it had just five years back. A huge win.

But that does not even begin to tell the whole story. Because looking back just a couple of years - specifically to January 2024 - the number of concurrent players reached around 33 million. This means that Steam since then has managed to attract nearly ten million new concurrent users - at least. And that just in two years. Rewinding even further to just before the pandemic in 2020, the record stood at around 19 million concurrent players.

There are of course plenty of good reasons behind the success. PC gaming has become more normalized and accessible than ever before. Gone is the old stigma of PC gaming being a complicated mess and on top of that Steam has been able to keep up their highly customer and user-friendly approach. Not to mention a boat load of great deals and discounts.

Are you one of the many new players who've joined Steam in the past five years?