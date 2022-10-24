Steam reached 30 million players for the first time ever over the weekend

HQ

For the first time in Steam's history, the PC gaming platform has surpassed 30 million active players within a single day. As has been noted on SteamDB, the platform reached a staggering 30,032,005 players within a single 24-hours, which picks up on a continuous rise that has been taking place since Steam started.

This does come as Steam clocked its former largest record ever back in March, when it amassed 29,986,681 players within a 24-hour period. As a point of comparison to where Steam is today and how far it has come, the game has just shy of 20 million active players at the time of writing, which is more than Steam had at its peaks prior to 2020.