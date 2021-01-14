Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Steam now has more monthly users that PlayStation and Xbox

The PC platform now exceeds the player count for two major console platforms.

Valve has revealed some interesting data for 2020, as it turns out they have now become even bigger than PlayStation and Xbox.

Steam has now more than 120 million monthly active users, which can be compared to 102 million for PlayStation and 90 million for Xbox. Steam actually gives some of the credit to the current pandemic, which has made people play more games:

"While Steam was already seeing significant growth in 2020 before COVID-19 lockdowns, video game playtime surged when people started staying home, dramatically increasing the number of customers buying and playing games, and hopefully bringing some joy to counter-balance some of the craziness that was 2020"

Thanks VG247



