Steam now allows you to hide your weirdest games from your library

Last month we spotted that it appeared Steam was going to let users hide their libraries from prying eyes in the future. Now, with the latest Steam client beta, that update is here, along with some changes to your shopping cart.

First, though, the privacy changes. Now, you can hide your games pretty much entirely from your friends and other users. "Starting today you'll be able to mark specific games as private and they'll disappear from anywhere they'd be viewed by someone other than you," Valve writes. "That includes: your ownership, in-game status, playtime, and activity in that game. This additional control allows you to keep most of your Steam Library visible to your friends, so they can see what you are playing and join in, yet also keep a few of those games just to yourself."

The fact that it's not just a switch between your library being private and public is good for those that have a few games they're wanting to hide. For the majority of users, we're guessing this isn't going to be that big of a deal, but to those of you who delve into the NSFW every now and again, it's going to be a great feature. Steam does allow pretty much anything on its store, after all, so there's going to be some of you out there with stuff to hide.

The new shopping cart functions seem to have more widespread appeal, and they allow you to purchase multiple gifts without going through the purchasing process multiple times. You'll only be able to get this option if you're opted in to Steam Client Beta testing, which you can toggle through the interface tab in your Steam settings.