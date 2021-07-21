Steam Next Fest is returning in October

We had an absolute blast during last month's Steam Next Fest, as we were able to discover many new indie favourites such as There Is No Light, Guinea Pig Parkour, and Rogue Spirit. The week-long event contained more than 700 demos and these spanned across a variety of different genres.

Luckily, with the last event being so special, Valve has announced that Next Fest will return again October 1-7, and it will again contain demos, livestreams, and developer interviews. Besides this, however, no further details have been revealed.

To help ease the wait until this October's event, you can check out some of our favourites from June here. You can also watch an exclusive livestream we did in the video above.