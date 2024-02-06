English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Steam Next Fest is now live, but it's not around for long

You can test out plenty of games, if you can squeeze them all in.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Steam Next Fest is here, giving players plenty of chance to check out demos for their favourite upcoming titles. However, if you're looking to squeeze a couple of demos into your busy schedule, we suggest making a list of your priorities.

This Next Fest is only available until the 12th of February, which means you probably won't have time to check out absolutely everything that there is to play. Some of our top picks from looking at what's available are:


  • Dungeonborne

  • Pacific Drive

  • Stormgate

  • Millennia

  • Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse

  • Backrooms

Those should give you a variety of experiences but there are still hundreds more games to check out in the Next Fest as a whole. If you want to see them for yourself, click here and let us know what you'll be checking out.

Steam Next Fest is now live, but it's not around for long


Loading next content