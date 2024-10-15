Steam Next Fest is here with far too many demos for us to check out in a week

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
If you've got some free time and can't face the endless backlog of your Steam library, then the new Steam Next Fest has you covered. Loads of demos are available from now until the 21st of October, and even though you've only got a week, that leaves plenty of time to check out some new games before they release.
But, what should you check out? Well, it's a tough question, and it clearly depends on your taste. If you want some recommendations, though, we've included them below:
Those are just a handful of titles we've found interesting in our browsing of the Next Fest so far. If you want to see what Steam is offering for yourself, you can check out the full plethora of games here.