Steam Next Fest is here with far too many demos for us to check out in a week

If you've got some free time and can't face the endless backlog of your Steam library, then the new Steam Next Fest has you covered. Loads of demos are available from now until the 21st of October, and even though you've only got a week, that leaves plenty of time to check out some new games before they release.

But, what should you check out? Well, it's a tough question, and it clearly depends on your taste. If you want some recommendations, though, we've included them below:



Watch Out For Goblins - Physics-based sandbox with some weird and wacky goblins.



Dieseldome: Oil & Blood - Boomer shooter action roguelike.



Midnight Murder Club - Terrifying and fun horror multiplayer FPS.



Permafrost - Great preparation for the winter in this survival game.



Commandos: Origins - Top-down strategy for fans of history and XCOM.



Sand - Mortal Engines meets Dune.



Coldridge - Red Dead Redemption and Civilization meet in this roguelite builder.



Those are just a handful of titles we've found interesting in our browsing of the Next Fest so far. If you want to see what Steam is offering for yourself, you can check out the full plethora of games here.