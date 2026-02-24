Steam Next Fest is back with more demos than you can possibly hope to play

HQ

If you're looking for something to play this week, and are still ignoring the backlog of games in your library that stare at you like the pile of unwashed clothes on your bedroom chair, then luckily Steam has dropped a new Next Fest, giving you access to an absolute tonne of demos to dig into.

Steam Next Fest is becoming increasingly crowded, with so many games vying for your attention and potential wishlists. If you're not a fan of AI-generated slop in the cover art as well, you may have a job sifting through it in all the simulators and generic-looking key art that has a bit too much of a yellow tinge, reminding you it was made by machine, not man.

There are far too many demos for us to list, but out of the games we've managed to pick out so far, here are a few that might pique your interest:





Primal Survival - survival crafter where you play as a very early homo erectus



Armatus - third-person fast-paced action shooter where you blast demons in a ruined Paris



Esoteric Ebb - D&Disco Elysium. About 50% of the full game is apparently free in this new demo



Penance - Immersive 2D horror sim with rhythmic prayer chant mechanics



Giantfall - Attack on Titan if it was a base-building RTS and the giants were much less scary



FFFF YOU MACHINE - a boomer shooter which looks so flashy and fast that you need zoomer reactions to play



RatSpiderFrog - auto battler which sounds a bit like Mewgenics if we swap cats for rats



Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege - the best use of alliteration I saw in Next Fest's line-up. Also a cool-looking old-school medieval platformer



Far Far West - stylised co-op PvE shooter with some lovely visuals



Last Flag - capture the flag if it was it's own game, coming from the lead singer of Imagine Dragons (that's real)



There are of course countless more games to find and play, and you've got until the 2nd of March to check out these demos. Let us know what you get stuck into.