Steam Next Fest is back with more demos than any of us could ever hope to play

HQ

If you thought you'd had enough games already following the back-to-back-to-back streams of PlayStation State of Play, Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, and the Nintendo Direct, too bad, as there are even more coming your way. Steam has kicked off another Next Fest, which if you're not aware is the time where tonnes of games offer a demo to give players the chance to check them out early.

There are far, far too many games in the Steam Next Fest for us to list, and for you to try all in one go. The festival only runs until the 22nd of June, so you best be aware of what kind of genres and experiences you're looking for. Developers big and small are taking part in Next Fest, and all of them have made great demos.

If you want some recommendations on what to play for the next week or so, then we've got a handy list of demos and their genres below. Be warned, this list comprises maybe 0.001% of all the games out there.