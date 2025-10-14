Steam Next Fest is back with hundreds of demos for you to try

HQ

If for some reason you don't have a massive backlog of games to get through, or you just want to ignore that and try out something new, then Steam Next Fest can give you access to hundreds of demos right now. As happens every so often, Steam decides to put on a festival of loads of different demos, giving eager gamers access to titles before they release so players can get a better idea of what to expect.

As mentioned, there are hundreds of demos to go through when you open up the Steam Next Fest page right now, and as the festival ends on the 20th of October, there's not a huge amount of time to play them all. If you want a quick recommendation based on what we've got our eye on, we've put 10 demos of different genres below to help act as a guide in the chaos of hordes of demos.



Tides of Tomorrow - Adventure/Choices Matter



Cloudheim - RPG/Adventure/Multiplayer



Ambrosia Sky - Action/Adventure/Stylised



All Hands on Deck - Puzzle/Co-Op/Cute



Bru & Boegie: Episode 1 - Get da Milk! - Surreal/Point-and-Click



Skate Story - Adventure/Singleplayer/Indie



Tears of Metal - Third-Person/Action/Roguelite



Hobby Horse: First Ride - Simulator/Funny



Servant of the Lake - Puzzle/Point-and-Click



Digested - Horror/Survival Horror



There are of course countless other games you can check out on Steam Next Fest if you want to browse the demos yourself, and thankfully from a few glances at the home page it doesn't look like we'll be sifting through too many roguelike card battlers this year.

Let us know what you'll be playing this Steam Next Fest, and if you try out any of our picks.