Steam Next Fest February's most-popular game is finally out

Pick up your blade and ready your spells, as the PvPvE dungeon-crawler Dungeonborne has finally arrived. After multiple playtests, including becoming the most-popular game of the February Steam Next Fest this year, Dungeonborne has been let loose upon the masses.

As a free-to-play launch, players will be able to pick up this Early Access title without opening their wallet. Elvis, lead producer at Mithril Interactive, said the following regarding the decision to launch in Early Access in a press release: "It's an opportunity for us to continue refining and balancing the game alongside our passionate community. The improvements we've made based on playtest feedback are just the beginning. We're committed to continuous development, ensuring Dungeonborne becomes the ultimate extraction RPG experience for both veterans and newcomers."

There are a bunch of new abilities, class details, bits of loot, and more added in the Early Access launch version of the game. If you do want to spend money on Dungeonborne, there is a $9.99 Mithril Edition, which will allow you to gain access to two cosmetic items.