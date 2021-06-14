LIVE
logo hd live | E3 2021 - Day 3 - Broadcast Pre-Show, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Indie Showcase and
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Steam Next Fest announced and starts this week

Gabe Newell teased what we can expect from the event during the PC Gaming Show last night.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Gabe Newell, co-founder of Valve and überlegend, has revealed a major event that will run on Steam in the coming days. It is called Steam Next Fest and starts on June 16, and you can find the following information on their website:

Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.

During these days, Steam users will be able to play tons of different demos, watch live streams and chat with the developers. More information about this spectacle can be found here.

Steam Next Fest announced and starts this week


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy