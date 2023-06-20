Steam Next Fest 2023 gives you a week to try out hundreds of demos

HQ

The Steam Next Fest might not come with huge discounts on the latest titles, but it does have a whopping amount of demos to try. Literally hundreds of games can be tested out, but you only have a week to try most of them.

Not every demo available will disappear after the event is over, but there are plenty of stand-out hits that might be worth adding to your wishlist if they're not on there already.

House Flipper 2, Galacticare, Eternights, Dicefolk, and plenty more look like games worth dipping our toes in, and if you're looking for some inspiration on what to try out, why not take a look at the trailer Steam released below?