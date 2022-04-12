Steam may have leaked Poppy Playtime Chapter 2's release date

HQ

The mystery of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web is about to be unravelled. MOB Games is warming up with more details of this second episode, recently revealing its opening sequence and finally opening its Steam listing. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 can now be added to your Steam Wishlist, which has revealed its possible release date.

When is Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 coming out? According to SteamDB, a website that tracks Steam's database, the DLC will be released on April 29, 2022 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST. This date fits with the latest information given by members of the studio, who said that the episode would arrive in April on both PC and mobile.

In addition to this, Chapter 2's Steam page has uncovered some new details. MOB Games reveals it will be "three times the size of Chapter 1" and gives a brief glimpse of new locations (like the Train Station), new Toys (Bunzo Bunny, PJ Pug-a-pillar and Bron, among others), a brand-new Green Hand, which can be used to carry power and a new grappling mechanic to feel like a scared Spider-Man among killer toys.