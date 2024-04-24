Steam makes major change to refund policy

HQ

Steam has made a seemingly small but significant alteration to its user refund policy. No longer will you be able to play a game in advanced access for more than two hours before requesting a refund, which will stop many from accessing a loophole.

In a new community post, Steam outlines that any hours played in early or advanced access will count towards the two hours of playtime you're allowed before you can get a refund no questions asked.

The 14-day period that refunds are allowed within will not change, though, so even if you have advanced access, the 14 days begin from the day of the game's proper release. For example, if you play a game for an hour during early access on the 10th of April, but it releases on the 15th, you'll still have until the 29th to claim your refund if you don't like it.

However, put in more hours before then, and you're in a bit of a pickle. If you're not a fan of early or advanced access, there's no need to worry, but if you'd been using this loophole it's best to take note.