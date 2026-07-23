Steam makes big improvements to wishlists and gifts in latest updates

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Steam's latest updates bring big improvements to the wishlist and gifting systems through its storefront. Your wishlists can now be organised a lot more easily, and gifting has been made a lot more accessible, meaning you can ask grandma to get you more than just a gift card now, so long as she's willing to brave the internet to find you a game.

Jumping to the improvements to gifts, as outlined in a new post by Steam, guest checkout has been made more accessible. Back when it was introduced in 2024, it allowed people to purchase items on Steam without having an account. But, it only let them buy gift cards and hardware. Now, you can buy any game on Steam with guest checkout.

As well, you can dodge asking for people's Steam account names and gift directly through an email now. Restrictions on needing to be friends on Steam to send gifts have also been removed, and you can now buy someone a gift directly from their wishlist, something that comes in handy thanks to the new changes to wishlist links.

Wishlists also now allow you to make your own categories, splitting up your wishlist if you've got hundreds of games on there. You'll also get notifications about demos being available for wishlisted games, and have a fancy new button to install and play them right away.