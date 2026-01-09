Steam Machine price leak hints at a $1,000 gamble from Valve

HQ

Expectations are high for Valve and their upcoming new hardware, not least the Steam Machine - the little wonder box filled with big promises. But how much will it actually cost? After all, price is crucial for sales, and given the escalating costs of NAND and RAM, this has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months.

Now we may have the answer. According to leaked price information from a retailer, the Steam Machine will cost around $950 for the entry-level model with 512GB of storage, or around $1,070 for the slightly more powerful 2TB model.

These are, of course, only estimated prices based on currency conversion, and considering possible markups from the retailer, the actual price may be lower. Valve has not commented on the information itself, and the explanation for the delay is believed to be due to the aforementioned crisis in the industry, with escalating costs for specific components.

Valve has also previously confirmed that it does not plan to subsidize the price. In any case, it is clear that the machine will cost slightly more than the Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X, but will nevertheless (hopefully) be an attractive choice for those who want a neat and simple gaming PC in their living room or office.

Will you be getting a Steam Machine? And assuming the above price information is correct, do you think it's reasonable?