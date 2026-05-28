Steam Machine might be so expensive that it makes you think twice

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Leaks, hints, and rumours: what more do you want? Valve's Steam Machine is coming, and now, according to a new leak at least, the planned Steam Machine pricing from two months ago was "still higher than today's Steam Deck prices", as reported by Tech Power Up.

Recently Valve increased the pricing of its existing Steam Deck hardware across the board by as much as $300. And now an industry insider Brad Lynch has compared the updated Steam Deck pricing to what he had heard about the starting price of the Steam Machine.

So, it seems that the Steam Machine pricing towards the end of March was higher than the current $949 top-tier Steam Deck OLED, and that the current Steam Machine pricing would likely be even higher, because of ongoing memory and general hardware shortages and price hikes.

According to Lynch, the Steam Machine's prior pricing was higher than the entry-level 512 GB Steam Deck OLED, which starts at $789.

All of this in terms of Steam Machine's launch and pricing, is still just speculation.