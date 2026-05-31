Steam Machine launch could be closer than we thought

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Valve appears to be nearing the launch of its new - and potentially very expensive - Steam Machine. According to Gamerant, a so-called "Welcome Tour" for the device has appeared in Steam's backend, leading many to speculate that the release may be much closer than Valve itself has suggested so far.

Exactly what the tour entails doesn't seem to be very extensive at the moment, but it does reveal, among other things, that the Steam Machine will feature a microSD card slot - which is hardly a surprise given the Steam Deck's design. What's interesting is that Valve has previously done similar things ahead of hardware launches, where backend materials have appeared some time before the product was actually released.

Valve still hasn't confirmed an exact launch date for the Steam Machine, but if this small backend leak means anything, things might be starting to move. And after the Steam Deck's success, it certainly feels like many people are curious to see if Valve can do the same for the living room PC.

How excited are you about the Steam Machine on a scale of 1 to 10?