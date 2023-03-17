Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Steam kicks off the Spring Sale for 2023

Grab huge discounts on games including Cyberpunk 2077, Forspoken, and Hitman World of Assassination.

A Steam sale is something always worth taking note of even if you just barely consider yourself a PC gamer. While it might not be as big of an event as the main summer and winter sales, the Steam Spring Sale has a lot of great deals, too.

Taking a look at the Steam Store page will let you check out the great deals on offer here, including 45% off Hitman World of Assassination, which combines all three of the latest games in the series in one. There's also 33% off Forspoken, which may come as somewhat of a surprise considering the game only launched in January.

Other recent titles like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Gotham Knights are also seeing some strong discounts at 20% and 60% respectively. There are also some great prices on older games like 50% being taken off Cyberpunk 2077, and a whopping 90% discount on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As we've got just over a month until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, now might be the time to pick up the first game and give it a go.

