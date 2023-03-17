Steam kicks off the Spring Sale for 2023

HQ

A Steam sale is something always worth taking note of even if you just barely consider yourself a PC gamer. While it might not be as big of an event as the main summer and winter sales, the Steam Spring Sale has a lot of great deals, too.

Taking a look at the Steam Store page will let you check out the great deals on offer here, including 45% off Hitman World of Assassination, which combines all three of the latest games in the series in one. There's also 33% off Forspoken, which may come as somewhat of a surprise considering the game only launched in January.

Other recent titles like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Gotham Knights are also seeing some strong discounts at 20% and 60% respectively. There are also some great prices on older games like 50% being taken off Cyberpunk 2077, and a whopping 90% discount on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As we've got just over a month until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, now might be the time to pick up the first game and give it a go.