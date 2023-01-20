Steam kicks off the 2023 Lunar New Year sale

HQ

Steam has just launched its Lunar New Year sale. Usually, the Lunar New Year sale is one of the bigger events on the Steam calendar, and while it's not often as big as the Winter or Summer sales, there are some good offers here.

Specifically, there are some big sales tied to specific publishers, such as the Capcom Lunar New Year sale, from which you can get discounts on Resident Evil Village, a whopping 84% off Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and 30% off Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion.

The Xbox and Bethesda portion of the sale also packs some nice discounts on Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite's campaign, and Gears 5. Among the big names in the sale, there's also some smaller but interesting titles to look at, too. Dorfromantik, a relaxing puzzle game, is listed on sale and so is Sword and Fairy 7, a less relaxing but well-received action RPG.

There's a lot of focus being put on eastern games with this year's Lunar New Year sale, and so it's worth checking out to see if you can find a hidden gem you otherwise wouldn't have been aware of.