Steam kicks off Autumn Sale with huge discounts

Another season has arrived and Steam is celebrating with another big sale. The Steam Autumn Sale kicked off last night, and has discounts on loads of games, from indie darlings to big AAA behemoths.

From now until the 6th of October you can get discounts on big games like 20% off Stellar Blade, 40% off Assassin's Creed Shadows, 30% off R.E.P.O., 33% off Doom: The Dark Ages, and you can even get a discount on Valve's Steam Deck. Unfortunately, it's just a 20% off deal on the 256GB LCD model rather than an OLED model, but it still could sway some users.

Valve has been criticised in recent years for not making the big sales feel like proper events. The approach used to be that certain games would get big discounts, while others might be left at full price on given days in a sale, whereas now there's a broader tactic where pretty much everything has a sale price but almost nothing feels like a massive bargain until years go by.

At least we can still get some exclusive Autumn Sale 2025 stickers via the Steam Store. By exploring your queue, you can get up to nine stickers, so even if you're not falling for the wallet-emptying tricks of another Steam Sale, you can still get something out of it.