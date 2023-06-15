Steam just got a major UI overhaul

HQ

Steam has just unveiled some major changes to its desktop UI. There are a whole host of improvements to the client, in-game overlay, and a lot of these features have also been brought simultaneously to the Steam Deck.

The refreshed UI is probably the first thing you'll notice, and while it's not unrecognisable, it is still a decent improvement with clearer menus and much better notifications that can be customised so you see what you want to see more often.

The in-game overlay has had some serious alterations, though. No longer does it look rather janky as if gives an awkward grey filter over your screen. It appears to pop up quickly, allowing you to place your game overview, desktop browser, and more where you see fit.

Also, there's the new notes feature, which will be great for those playing puzzle games, mystery titles, and any game that requires jotting a few things down so you don't forget them. There are plenty of other changes implemented with this new update, so if you want more details check out the official Steam site.