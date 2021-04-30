Steam is currently hosting a huge sale on games made in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

Steam is currently hosting a super-sized sale on games developed in Japan. The Golden Week Sale is set to run April 29 - May 6 and it includes discounts on some pretty major titles including Death Stranding, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Octopath Traveler. The sale coincides with four Japanese holidays and these are Shōwa Day (April 29), Constitution Memorial Day (May 3), Greenery Day (May 4), and Children's Day (May 5).

You can take a look at some of our highlights from the sale below:

Octopath Traveler - £24.99 (50% off)

Death Stranding - £21.99 (60% off)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon - £38.49 (30% off)

Code Vein - £13.19 (67% off)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - £21.69 (38% off)

