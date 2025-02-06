Steam introduces warning for purchases of Early Access games that have not been updated for a long time

HQ

There are more games being released than ever before and, not least on Steam, the releases are coming thick and fast. However, far from everything is ready and many goodies are made available first in Early Access, to sometimes get stuck there - forever. It's an unfortunate situation and most of us have probably at some point backed a promising game that was never finished.

Something that Steam has started to warn about, and when you try to buy an Early Access game that hasn't been updated for a long time, it's clearly stated in its description. Exactly how much time needs to pass before this warning is activated is not entirely clear, however.

Two examples where it is visible are Heartbound, which was released in 2018 but not updated for over 13 months. Similarly Atlas, an ambitious pirate adventure that was also launched in Early Access in 2018 but has not been updated for over 20 months. Good initiative in any case, or what do you think?