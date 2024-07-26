Steam integration finally arrives on the PS VR2 this August

HQ

Sony's latest foray into the VR world didn't exactly get off to the best of starts. For the price of more than a PS5, you could get a machine that has even less games on it. The headset didn't sell well off the bat, but now a big change could be coming to bolster its library.

Steam integration will arrive on the PS VR2 from the 6th of August, according to a new Steam page for the PS VR2 app. This means that you'll be able to finally connect your Steam library to your headset. So long as you have the PC adapter Sony released, that is.

While this will allow you to play a lot more VR games on your expensive headset, we're not sure whether it's enough of a change to attract new buyers. According to recent reports, Sony isn't that interested in new games for the PS VR2, and it appears it just hasn't done that well.